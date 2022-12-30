Awards and Honors: Ochsner, MSY, Danos, McGlinchey and More

New Orleans Airport Executive Erin Burns is featured in Airport Business Magazine’s 'Top 40 Under 40.'

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s a roundup of recent awards and honors earned by New Orleans organizations and business leaders:

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Awarded Palliative Care Certification from the Joint Commission

The certification recognizes OMC-New Orleans’ efforts to provide patient and family-centered care and to optimize the quality of life for adult and pediatric patients with serious illnesses. Palliative care addresses a patient’s physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs, and facilitates patient autonomy, access to information and choice.

OMC-New Orleans underwent an onsite review on Nov. 17. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

New Orleans Earns Silver Medal for Policies Helping Residents Lead Healthier Lives

CityHealth, an initiative of the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, awarded New Orleans an overall Silver medal for its adoption of policy to improve residents’ access to healthy choices and address critical health disparities.

“We congratulate and celebrate New Orleans for taking bold action to adopt policy solutions that can expand healthy choices available to all residents,” said Catherine Patterson, co-executive director of CityHealth. “Local policies that address the key social determinants of health can have a tremendous impact on people’s lives.”

New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

This rating designates New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-used independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators called beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the impact & results, accountability & finance, culture & community, and leadership & adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity will accomplish in the years ahead.”

Louisiana IT Symposium Awards Danos IT Director Sonny Orgeron

At the Nov. 9 Louisiana IT Symposium in New Orleans, Sonny Orgeron was honored as an IT Leader of the Year for 2022. Orgeron is Danos’ director of information systems and security and has been with the company since 1998. He has more than two decades of experience managing and motivating teams responsible for business systems, application development, cybersecurity and network support.

This year’s awards were the first ever given by the IT Symposium, recognizing top CIO and IT leaders for demonstrating excellence in their field. Finalists and individual winners were selected from more than 200 nominees for their leadership, business impact and strategic vision.

“I’m proud to receive this honor on behalf of the entire Danos team,” said Orgeron. “Our ongoing innovation in the IT sector is the result of Danos’ one-of-a-kind culture and dedication to transformational growth.”

Airport Exec Erin Burns Named to ’40 Under 40′ List

Airport Business Magazine announced that Erin Burns, director of communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was selected as one of the top 40 aviation professionals under 40. This award, established by the magazine in 2012, features leading young individuals who have shown initiative in their field and have made an impact on the aviation industry.

“I’m proud to see New Orleans Airport’s own Erin Burns recognized for this top honor,” said Kevin Dolliole, the airport’s director of aviation. “Erin has proven to be a dedicated leader who brings a lot of creativity and passion to her work. I am confident that she has a bright future ahead of her in the aviation industry.”

‘Sci High’ Wins $10K for Teaching Students How to Code

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams joined representatives from New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School and Code.org CS Leader Prize for a celebration assembly to celebrate Sci High being chosen as one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners of $10,000. To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. The celebration will feature a coding demonstration showcasing what Sci High students are learning in computer science.

Deirdre McGlinchey Honored in 2022 Irish Legal 100

McGlinchey Stafford announced that Deirdre McGlinchey has been named to the 2022 Irish Legal 100. The award reception took place on Oct. 19 at the home of the Irish Ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C.

“My family and I are extremely proud of our Irish heritage,” McGlinchey said. “Having spent my childhood summers in County Kerry with my grandmother and many family members, being recognized among my Irish peers in the legal profession is a distinct honor.”

McGlinchey, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, was previously named to the Irish Legal 100 in 2016. She has been involved with numerous Irish American organizations, including the Irish American Business Chamber & Network, Irish American Cultural Institute, American Irish Historical Society, and Irish Network New Orleans. She has also proudly served as the Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of the Netherlands since 2017.

Dr. Raphael Cassimere Jr. Named to UNO 2023 Hall of Distinction Class

The University of New Orleans will host the Hall of Distinction black tie gala Jan. 21 at the NOPSI Hotel.

“Inclusion in the Hall of Distinction reflects the respect and admiration held by the University of New Orleans for these individuals, both living and deceased,” said President John Nicklow. “These inductees have positively influenced our institution and the city it represents. They serve as an inspiration to all members of the University community, and we are grateful for their contributions.”