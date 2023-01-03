Awards and Honors: Ochsner, LCMC, Entergy, Delgado and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the awards and honors earned by local organizations and businesspeople at the end of 2022:

Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans, inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus and Ochsner Baptist, is the highest-rated maternity hospital in Louisiana, according to Best Hospital for Maternity ratings released in December by U.S. News & World Report. Ochsner Medical Center earned the “High Performing in Maternity Care” rating – the highest rating U.S. News & World Report awards for maternity care. “Our teams at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank do incredible work every day to ensure that our mothers and babies are kept healthy and well,” said Lisa Pellerin, Ochsner system vice president of women’s and NICU services. “We are so grateful to our communities and to the mothers who choose to have their babies here, with us.” …

This fall, seven nurses at Children’s Hospital New Orleans were recognized at a statewide awards ceremony hosted by the Great 100 Nurses Foundation. Laurie Finger, Elena Vidrine, Valerie Parker, Gwenn Marelo, Kristin Broussard, Kimberly Arceneaux and Charlene Hammond were among the 100 honorees and were celebrated for their concern for humanity, their contributions to the profession of nursing and their mentoring of others. “We are thrilled that so many of our nursing staff have received this special award,” said Lindsey Casey, the hospital’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “Their compassion and expertise truly make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.” The Great 100 Nurses Foundation started 36 years ago in New Orleans. Since then, it has grown to other states, including North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. …

East Jefferson General Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital received “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes both LCMC Health hospitals for their achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. EJGH is receiving an “A” Safety Grade for three consecutive terms and NOEH is receiving the “A” Safety Grade for two consecutive terms. “Patient safety is our top priority at LCMC Health Our team members work tirelessly to ensure that all our patients receive the best quality care in a safe, compassionate environment,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “This honor affirms our efforts are making a difference as we continuously strive to improve our procedures and policies. I am proud of the teams at East Jefferson General Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital for helping us achieve this high level of distinction.”

Gifted Healthcare has been named a top travel nursing agency in 2022 by The Gypsy Nurse. Gifted is the winner of two Gypsy Nurse Awards and is a finalist in the three remaining Gypsy Nurse Award categories. “To be recognized and honored by our nurses is a true testament to the work we do and how we prioritize the nurse experience,” said Mullady Voelker, Gifted Healthcare president of growth and strategy.

The Public Relations Society of America New Orleans Chapter honored the Delgado Community College communications and marketing team with two Fleurish Awards recognizing outstanding achievement in professional communication. The Delgado Community College 100th Anniversary Gala received a Fleurish Award of Merit in the category of Campaigns: Brief Special Events/Observances, Nonprofit/Association. The Delgado 100th Anniversary Gala at the National WWII Museum on September 23, 2022 was supported by the Delgado Communications and Marketing team working in cooperation with the college’s Centennial Committee. …

For the 15th year in a row, Site Selection magazine has honored Entergy Corporation, the parent company of Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, for being among the top electric utilities in economic development for job creation and capital investments. “When you have roots in the region for more than 100 years like we have, you stay committed to everyone in it,” said Ed Jimenez, Entergy Louisiana vice president of business and economic development. “Entergy plays an important role in attracting new businesses and driving economic growth that positively impacts our local communities. We’re pleased to be recognized as a top utility in economic development for 15 straight years, and we look forward to many years of continued success for our communities.” Entergy Corp. was recognized for helping drive around $13.4 billion in corporate facility investments and create more than 6,700 jobs across its service territories. Click here for more info.