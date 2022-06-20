Award Winners: Loyola’s Landrieu, East Jefferson Hospital and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s a roundup of recent greater New Orleans business award-winners:

At the June 9 General Assembly of the Louisiana State Bar Association, Loyola University New Orleans Law Dean Madeleine Landrieu received the 2022 President’s Award. The LSBA honored Landrieu with this award in recognition of her leadership as a judge and academic leader. “There are a lot of people who work really hard every day to make our legal and judicial systems work,” Landrieu said. “None of us do this work to be recognized, but it is important that the work itself is recognized.’”

For the fifth consecutive term, East Jefferson General Hospital has attained Magnet recognition as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. This credential is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. EJGH is the only Louisiana hospital to receive this recognition for five consecutive terms. “Being recognized as a Magnet hospital for the fifth consecutive term speaks volumes about the level of patient care delivered at our hospital,” said Richard Tanzella, the hospital’s CEO. “I am proud of our team members for maintaining this prestigious designation and showing our community that we are committed to providing expert care every single day.”

Pontchartrain Conservancy — a coastal sustainability, water quality and environmental education nonprofit — and St. Tammany Parish Government were awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Gulf Guardian Award. The honor recognizes both entities for the Bayou Liberty Water Program, which aims to improve beaches, living marine resources and water quality in the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Pontchartrain and surrounding waterways.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Zoo are winners of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award contest. Both the Aquarium and the Zoo ranked sixth. The 20 nominees were hand-picked by a panel of travel experts, and nearly all are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “We’re thrilled to be honored by the most meaningful judges we could ask for: our guests,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman.

Chambers and Partners named 15 Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann attorneys across nine practice areas to its 2022 rankings of leading lawyers and law firms in the United States. The Chambers USA publication, America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, ranks the top lawyers and law firms in the country on their technical legal abilities, client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, feedback from clients and peers, and depth of team.

Area Development magazine, an economic development trade publication, has presented Louisiana with a 2022 Silver Shovel Award, recognizing the state as one of the nation’s leaders in statewide capital investment and job creation during 2021. “It’s gratifying to see Louisiana’s steady economic growth and diversification receive this kind of national recognition,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Cardiovascular Institute of the South has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, earning this title for the third year in a row. The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. “Our physicians and team members drive our unique culture, which has always been the main reason for our success,” said CIS CEO David Konur.

Cutting Edge CE Conferences and Events announced that Jan Ramsey, publisher of OffBeat Music Magazine, received its 2022 Music Influencer Award. “You can’t name a non-musician that has had more influence on the New Orleans music scene than Jan Ramsey. Her publication is recognized worldwide as the go-to authority on New Orleans music.”