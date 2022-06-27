Award Winners at Ochsner, Tulane

Suma Satti

NEW ORLEANS — Suma Satti, a thoracic medical oncologist with the Ochsner Cancer Institute, has been named the winner of this year’s “Woman of the Year” of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mississippi-Louisiana Region. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to fight blood cancer among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States. “It’s not just the disease process; a cancer patient’s life falls apart when they get a diagnosis, so we need to do whatever it takes to get them the best care,” said Satti. “It is our job, responsibility, and honor to make sure they have options for quality care, research, and even basic amenities like transportation.”

Meanwhile, Tulane University computer scientist Brian Summa has been awarded $750,000 over five years from the U.S. Department of Energy to find a way to bring this data down to size to make it more accessible and easier to analyze. “Systems that allow scientists to share these datasets right now require tuning and significant expertise to deploy correctly,” said Summa, assistant professor of computer science at Tulane University School of Science and Engineering. “It’s more of an art than a science. A component of the work will be to design more formal approaches to their design to make large data systems simple to deploy.”