Avant Organics to Launch Manufacturing Site at Central Louisiana Port

Photo from Facebook

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is touting the creation of Avant Organics LLC, a new specialty chemicals company that plans to manufacture innovative products at the Central Louisiana Regional Port in Alexandria, subject to a final lease agreement. Parent company Crest Industries said it will make a $4 million capital investment and create 40 new direct jobs through the project.

Avant Organics represents a new business sector for Crest Industries. Based in Pineville, Louisiana, Crest Industries employs more than 800 people in a diverse slate of companies serving customers in electrical infrastructure, distribution, industrial services and natural resources. Avant Organics will apply advanced scientific research to enhance attributes, such as flavor and fragrance, for products in the food and beverage sector and pharmaceutical sector. The company says new direct jobs will feature an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will yield another 215 new indirect jobs, for a total of 255 new jobs in Central Louisiana.

“Since its founding more than 60 years ago, Crest Industries has grown through a commitment to customer service, continuous improvement and creativity,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “That dedication has produced one of Central Louisiana’s leading business success stories. The latest venture by Crest Industries demonstrates the value of innovation for our economy, and the value of leveraging Louisiana’s transportation strengths. We’re encouraged by the decision to locate Avant Organics at one of our key ports on the Red River.”

Crest Industries officials expect to begin production at the Avant Organics port facility by the third quarter of 2021. Job seekers interested in future work at Avant Organics may submit résumés and search for positions as they become available at CrestOperations.com/careers.