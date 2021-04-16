Avala Establishes Physician Network

Photo from Facebook

COVINGTON, La. – Avala – a provider of healthcare, physical therapy, and imaging services – announced it has established the Avala Physician Network, an integrated group of physicians.

The Avala Physician Network will be available across St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Jefferson Parishes to provide patients with access to Avala’s medical technology and physicians.

“Healthcare is stressful. We saw a need in our area to provide patients with a better healthcare experience; one that is focused on a patient’s personalized needs utilizing the most cutting-edge techniques in the area,” said K. Samer Shamieh M.D., Avala medical director. “Avala’s goal is to cultivate an environment where the patient can truly trust healthcare again.”

The Avala Physician Network will meet outpatient medical needs, from neurology and pain management to general surgery, in Covington and Hammond. The next specialties in the network will be spine and orthopedics.

“As we work to partner and expand the Avala Physician Network with new specialty physician groups, we will remain focused on one thing, the trust between the physician and the patient,” said Chris Daniel, president of the Avala Physician Network. “It’s exciting to be able to expand our footprint to reach new patients and work to build a more sustainable healthcare presence.”