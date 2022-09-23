Automated Pizzerias from PizzaForno Arrive in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – PizzaForno, maker of automated pizzerias, has set up shop at the University of New Orleans, LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. There’s a Sept. 29 grand opening event at UNO.

The company was founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin. New Orleans licensees Miller Engelhardt, Andrew Herrington and Robert Laurent said they hope to open more locations across the South.

“PizzaForno units are designed to fit perfectly in prime high-foot-traffic areas, maximizing use of space with only 65 square feet and zero on-site labor,” said Engelhardt in a press release. “As we continue to bring the future of pizza to New Orleans and expand across the state of Louisiana, potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets.”

PizzaForno touts a high ROI, zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and options for licensees to scale quickly. The company said it uses healthy, natural ingredients. Each pizza-making unit can hold up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. Customers can choose the “take and bake” option or use the onsite oven to bake a pizza in under three minutes.

“Not only does the pizza taste great, but it comes with a healthy crust made from a pinsa flour-amaranth, rice and a spelt combination. It also has 14 grams of protein,” said Engelhardt.

PizzForno is operational on four college campuses in the U.S. As part of their ‘Pizza with a Purpose’ initiative, the local licensees said they will donate a percentage of sales one day a week to Team Fleur de Que and Hogs for the Cause.

“Taking QSR to the next level, there is endless growth potential with public access points in heavy pedestrian areas and private units in dorms, hospitals, and apartment complexes,” said Tomlin.