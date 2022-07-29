Aug. 5 Deadline for Jazz & Heritage Community Partnership Grants

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Community Partnership Grant cycle. Since 1979, the Jazz & Heritage Foundation has invested proceeds from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell directly into the community with grants to fund projects that support the foundation’s mission. More than $12 million has been awarded in Community Partnership Grants since the program began.

In 2021, the Foundation historically awarded over $1.2 million in funding to nearly 400 Louisiana artists and nonprofit organizations, schools, arts education programs and presenting organizations. This year, the Foundation will once again commit $1.2 million to the program.

The Community Partnership Grants program offers grant awards of up to $5,000 to support music and art education programs, cultural events put on by Louisiana arts-based nonprofits, new artistic works that interpret Louisiana culture and other projects that support the Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s mission. The five categories now open are:

Jazz & Heritage In-School Education Programs in Music, Arts, and Cultural Traditions

Jazz & Heritage After-School and Summer Education Programs in Music, Arts, and Cultural Traditions

Jazz & Heritage Presenting: Festivals and Concerts in Music and Performing Arts

Jazz & Heritage Media: Documentation + Creation

Jazz & Heritage Louisiana Cultural Equity Arts Grant

Click here to learn more.