Audubon Zoo, Aquarium Nominated for USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards

Photo courtesy of the Audubon Institute

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Nature Institute has been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest for the seventh year in row. An expert panel of travel professionals made the selections for contenders in this contest. Audubon Aquarium was nominated for Best Aquarium and Audubon Zoo for Best Zoo. Voting is underway and will continue until March 6.

VoteAudubonZoo.com

VoteAudubonAquarium.com

“These nominations are tremendous honors for Audubon and we are extremely proud to be included among the best in the nation,” said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute president and CEO, in a press release. “Audubon Aquarium is undergoing a major transformation which will make the entire experience more engaging when it reopens this summer. Audubon Zoo is preparing to introduce guests to ‘Wings of the World’ – an immersive exhibit featuring beautiful and unusual birds in a historic zoo building. We will continue engaging our guests in learning about the wonders of nature and are grateful for the support from our community.”

Last year, both Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium ranked sixth among the 20 nominees selected for the competition by a panel of zoo and family travel experts by USA Today. All of the nominees are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Winners will be announced March 17 on the 10Best website.