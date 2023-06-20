Audubon Engineering Company Names Gernon Chief Commercial Officer

METAIRIE (press release) — Audubon Engineering Company has announced the promotion of Jeff Gernon to the position of chief commercial officer, reporting to Audubon CEO David Robison. Audubon is a provider of engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and technical services.

Gernon will continue to work in the company’s Metairie office.

“I am delighted to have Jeff serve as Audubon’s first CCO at a critical point in the company’s trajectory,” said Robison. “As a highly accomplished leader, he has a reputation for sharp customer focus and versatility — and an aptitude for delivering results across diverse business cultures. His comprehensive experience and skilled leadership will be invaluable as we continue growing in both size and capabilities to meet the needs of our customers.”

Gernon has more than 20 years of industry experience. Audubon says his promotion will support its expansion across the oil and gas, power and utilities, industrial, and renewable energy markets.

Gernon will oversee all of Audubon’s commercial activities, with a focus on planning and executing global development strategies to connect customers with solutions.

“I am honored to step into the CCO position at this important stage of development,” said Gernon. “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the organization to shape the full commercial potential of Audubon’s world-class solutions. Expanding our offerings and enhancing our performance will enable us to serve our clients in new and impactful ways.”