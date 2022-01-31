Audubon Celebrates Groundbreaking for The Metro at Clearview in Metairie

Rendering of The Metro at Clearview provided by Audubon.

NEW ORLEANS – Audubon, an Atlanta-based real estate firm, has announced the groundbreaking of The Metro at Clearview in Metairie.

The 270-unit multifamily community is one component of a $250 million redevelopment of the 50-year-old Clearview Mall into a mixed-use hub with retail and entertainment space, a hotel, a 200,000-square-foot Ochsner Health Systems medical facility and green space for events. The whole project is dubbed Clearview City Center.

“This groundbreaking represents the start of another phenomenal project for our team in a market that means so much to us as a company,” said Audubon CEO Andrew Schwarz in a press release.. “I know The Metro at Clearview will continue this pattern of impressive growth for Jefferson Parish, and my team and I are very excited to deliver game-changing apartment homes to the community.”

The Metro at Clearview will span five stories near the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard. Audubon said the community will have “state-of-the-art, upscale amenities including a fitness center, business center, resort-style swimming pool and rooftop skyline deck.”

Audubon, which also owns the American Can Apartments in Mid-City, specializes in the acquisition, development and management of multifamily properties.

“This property fits perfectly into our core strategy of investing in key markets in the southeast that are growing and in need of high quality, modern multifamily communities,” said Schwarz. “In 2022, we plan to continue expanding into these metro areas, such as Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta and greater New Orleans.”

The Metro at Clearview is slated for completion by the summer of 2023. For more information, visit www.acmapts.com.