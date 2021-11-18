Audubon Celebrates Groundbreaking for Clearview Multifamily Community

METAIRIE — On Nov. 18, Atlanta-based real estate investment and property management firm Audubon hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for The Metro at Clearview luxury apartments in Metairie. Slated for completion in the summer of 2023, the 270-unit, $55 million residential project is part of larger mixed-use development at the site of the former Clearview Shopping Center.

The property’s owner, Richards Clearview LLC, plans to convert the iconic shopping destination at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard into a mixed-use development called Clearview City Center that will include a hotel, a 14,000 square-foot green space for outdoor events and concerts, more than 260 upscale apartments, open-air restaurants with rooftop access and more than 100,000 square feet of commercial office space for lease.

In 2020, Ochsner Health System announced plans to build a 185,000-square-foot “super clinic” in the vacant Sears building on the site.

Audubon is an Atlanta-based firm specializing in the development, acquisition and management of multifamily properties throughout the southeastern region of the United States. Its local portfolio includes the American Can building in Mid-City. Company principals Andrew Schwarz and Myles Cunningham attended the groundbreaking. To learn more about Audubon, visit www.acmapts.com.