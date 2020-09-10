Owners Continue Renovations at American Can Apartments

Photo courtesy of Audubon Properties

NEW ORLEANS – Atlanta-based firm Audubon Communities, which specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily properties across the southeast, has announced the start of a $10 million renovation at the American Can building in Mid-City. The project comes after complaints from tenants about deteriorating conditions at the complex since Audubon purchased it from Historic Restorations Inc. in 2013.

The company said the renovation program is designed to both “enhance the quality of life for the community’s residents and preserve the structural integrity of the asset for future generations.” Audubon said the building’s facade is being repaired and painted and all of its steel windows are being stripped and repaired. There will also be landscaping enhancements, new asphalt and an overhaul of the parking garage. Audubon said it will also add modern finishes, new kitchens and other upgrades to the unit interiors. Other highlights of the project include a renovated pool cabana, new resident lounge and an outdoor recreation space. An area previously featuring grills and a gazebo is being converted into a pet park.

In 2001, developer Pres Kabacoff’s Historic Restoration Inc. began the $45 million project that converted the former factory into more than 250 residences. The development combined market rate units and affordable housing and ushered in a new era of residential life along Bayou St. John. HRI sold the property to Audubon in 2013.

In 2017, the Louisiana Weekly reported that Audubon had begun evicting low-income tenants because the 15-year agreement with New Orleans’ Industrial Development Board requiring some low-priced units had expired. “This is deplorable,” Michael Esnault told C.C. Campbell-Rock at the time. Esnault is a disabled veteran and was a tenant at the American Can Apartments for nearly seven years. “They’re putting out the elderly, disabled, and most are Black,” he said.

In 2019, tenant Kathleen “Kassy” McCall sued the owners of the complex over concerns about safety issues, problems with water temperature and uncollected trash. Audubon denied the accusations and cited the exterior renovations that were underway as proof it was taking care of the property.

“American Can offers a living experience second to none, and we believe this campaign showcases our commitment to ensuring it remains the best place to live in New Orleans,” said Myles Cunningham, chief investment officer for Audubon. “Between its prime location and rich history, we can’t wait to complete this transformation and elevate American Can to an unparalleled level in this vibrant market.”

This project follows the 2019 renovation of the 22,000 square feet of retail space at American Can, which focused on improving visibility and access from Orleans Avenue. Additionally, it eliminated stairways with the installation of a walkway along the storefronts, allowing shoppers to travel easily from store to store.