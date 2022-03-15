Audubon Awarded Federal ‘Community Project’ Funding

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Nature Institute is celebrating the inclusion of two community funding projects in the federal Omnibus Appropriations Act that will enhance the security at Audubon Nature Institute through new emergency communications devices and pay for a refresh at Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

Audubon said Sen. Bill Cassidy secured $435,000 to increase security for its employees and millions of annual visitors by replacing an analog radio system with approximately 400 digital radios across all facilities and parks. The new digital system will bring Audubon into compliance with upcoming FCC plans to discontinue analog frequency licensing. Audubon will have two dedicated channels for each facility, and facilities will be able to communicate with each other, which is critical during an emergency.

Additionally, Rep. Troy Carter secured $3,000,000 for improvements to Woldenberg Riverfront Park. Created in 1989, the Park is a 16-acre sprawling green space stretching between the Mississippi River and the historic French Quarter adjacent to Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. The public park hosts festivals, afternoon bike rides, and family picnics for millions of southeast Louisiana residents and visitors each year.

“Audubon Nature Institute is tremendously grateful to Sen. Cassidy, Rep. Carter and the entire Louisiana delegation for their work on securing this important funding,” said Ron Forman, president and CEO of Audubon Nature Institute. “These resources will help make our facilities safer places and support the overall revitalization of Audubon’s riverfront facilities, enhancing our ability to educate millions of guests each year about their relationship with wildlife and how their individual actions can do a world of good for nature.”

Audubon Nature Institute was one of several recipients of federal funding for community projects. Local recipients include the City of New Orleans, City of Baton Rouge, Tulane University and Xavier University. These community projects were selected after conducting comprehensive outreach to local groups and stakeholders.