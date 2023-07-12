Audubon Aquarium, Insectarium Visitation Numbers Exceed Expectations

Rusty Costanza / Digital Roux Photography

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Nature Institute estimates that 140,000 guests explored the Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium in its first month of operation since reopening after a $41 renovation. The nonprofit said those numbers exceeded expectations.

The biggest change at the 33-year-old attraction is that it now houses Audubon’s insectarium, which relocated from its former spot further up Canal Street. The redesigned complex also features a two-story glass lobby that includes living plant walls, colorful oversized images, views of the Mississippi River and views into a new butterfly garden.

“Our guests are engaged in nature from the moment they arrive and throughout their visit,” said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute president and CEO, in a press release. “As we share our love of nature with our guests, they will also experience the glorious New Orleans riverfront like never before.”

The Audubon Aquarium opened in 1990. The institute said that more than 40 million people have visited the downtown facilities since then.

“These are world-class experiences for our community and visitors,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization. “We expect to see people come from all over the globe to enjoy these beautiful attractions on the Mississippi River. The attractions of Audubon Nature Institute entertain, engage, and educate visitors and locals about the importance of nature, building awareness and respect for easily actionable conservation efforts through positive, memorable experiences that raise sensitivity to environmental and social climates.”