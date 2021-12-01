Auction Will Feature Luxury Items Seized by Sheriff’s Office

NEW ORLEANS — Crescent City Auction Galley is hosting its Winter Couture Auction featuring high-end jewelry, watches, handbags, furs, and other garments, including a large assortment of vintage silk scarves. While typically auction items come from estates, this auction is a bit unusual as many of the items for auction were seized over the past couple of years by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Some of the featured items include:

Man’s Rolex Presidential 18K Rose Gold Oyster Perpetual Submariner Day-Date watch, estimated price $40,000 – $60,000

Hermes Kelly Retourne 40 Handbag, in cobalt blue calf leather with golden hardware, accompanied by a Hermes dustbag with cadenas and keys in clochette, estimated price $8,000-$12,000

Chanel Medium Checkerboard Boy Shoulder Bag, c. 2014, in black and white quilted lambskin with metal brass hardware, accompanied by a Chanel dustbag and certificate of authenticity, estimated price $4,000 – $6,000

18K White Gold Tennis Necklace, each of the 126 links with a graduated round diamond, total diamond wt.- 21.05 cts., estimated price $20,000 – $30,000

The event begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Crescent City Auction Gallery, 1330 St. Charles Ave. There are also multiple online platforms for those wishing to bid remotely: