Attorney Melissa Daigrepont Joins Valor Firm

NEW ORLEANS – The Valor Firm has hired Melissa Daigrepont, a licensed attorney, Iraq War Veteran and military spouse.

Daigrepont’s experience of over 17 years of practicing law includes serving in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and working in private practice as a military defense, entertainment and immigration law attorney. She holds a bachelor’s degree, a Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Laws in military law specializing in international and operational law. She also has an MBA and is a Department of Veterans Affairs accredited attorney representative.

“As military Veterans ourselves, we know firsthand the difficulty and frustration involved in dealing with the VA. We are excited about the addition of Ms. Daigrepont to our team of attorneys,” said Matthew Greig, principal attorney of Valor Firm. “This will allow us to expand our practice of representing clients in appeals against the VA on the agency level as well as at the Board of Veterans Appeals and in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.”

The Valor Firm exclusively represents military Veterans and surviving spouses all over the world whose claims for disability benefits have been denied by the VA. The firm was founded in 2017 by Matthew Greig, a former U.S. Army JAG and Veteran of both the Iraq War and the war in Afghanistan. For more information, visit vetsappeals.com or call 504-218-2510.