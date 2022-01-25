AT&T Touting Faster Fiber Internet Speeds in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — AT&T said it has introduced new, faster internet speeds in some sections of New Orleans.

“We continue to invest in the New Orleans community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” said Cara Fields, vice president and general manager of Gulf states, in a press release. “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively, or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

The telecommunications company said its new 2 gig and 5 gig speeds are currently available to “tens of thousands of customers across our current fiber footprint in the area.” Throughout 2022, AT&T will continue to expand the service.

AT&T said it is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading its network and participating in the new federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service, including our new multi-gig speed tiers, which will become eligible for the benefit in the coming weeks.

