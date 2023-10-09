AT&T Opens Connected Learning Center in New Orleans

L to R (front row): Mylayna Albright, vice president, corporate social responsibility, AT&T; David Aubrey, president, AT&T Louisiana; Susan Hutson, Orleans Parish Sheriff; Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO, Urban League of Louisiana; Marc Morial, president, National Urban League

NEW ORLEANS — AT&T is opening a new Connected Learning Center inside the Urban League of Louisiana (4640 S. Carrollton Avenue) to provide internet access and education tools to those who face connectivity barriers. In addition, AT&T has made a $50,000 contribution to the Urban League of Louisiana for additional support of the center.

This is the 29th Connected Learning Center that AT&T has opened, with plans to reach a total of more than 50 centers across the U.S. by mid-2024. This AT&T Connected Learning Center is part of a broader ecosystem of offerings designed to meet community needs and address the digital divide. The goal of the centers is to help connect more students and families through free access to the internet and computers, as well as educational resources that teach the skills needed to use it safely and responsibly.

“Access to internet connectivity is essential for so many areas of daily life, which is why my administration set a goal of closing the digital divide by 2029. This work is a priority for governments at all levels, for our business community, and for non-profits and community organizations across the state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a press release. “I applaud AT&T and the Urban League of Louisiana for coming together to connect more Louisianans to the resources they need to fully participate in our digital world.”

The centers provide free access to a range of digital resources for students and families all under one roof. The center provides access to high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, computers, education resources, and tutoring and mentoring.

“The men and women of AT&T are committed to the communities across Louisiana where we live and work, and our commitment goes beyond expanding and enhancing our wired and wireless networks,” said David Aubrey, president of AT&T Louisiana. “We are also committed to supporting the community organizations – like the Urban League of Louisiana – that are building stronger communities and better futures.”