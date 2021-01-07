AT&T Gives $600K to New Orleans East Initiatives

NEW ORLEANS — AT&T announced it has contributed a total of $600,000 to combat poverty and support residents in New Orleans East.

“We are so grateful to AT&T for their support to our community organizations this year in helping to combat poverty. Their contributions are vital in helping stop the cycle of incarceration by fostering independence through education, stable and secure housing and employment, healthcare and community engagement. Our city needs this kind of support now more than ever, so it is imperative that organizations step up to assist in any way possible,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“We believe in the promise of New Orleans East,” said Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Southern States. “The people of New Orleans East are a tremendous influence on the history, the character, and the culture of this city, and we believe that they have the talent and the drive to spur greater successes across New Orleans.”

Collaborating with area non-profits and organizations, AT&T’s Believe New Orleans campaign is focused on improving skills development and academic achievement; inspiring entrepreneurship and innovation; and helping close the economic gaps in the community.