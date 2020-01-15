AT&T Gives $10,000 to N.O. Shelter

NEW ORLEANS – AT&T presented the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter with a $10,000 check after AT&T customer service representative Latoya Maclin submitting a winning entry for the company’s Homeless and Food Insecurity Challenge.

“I am passionate about this cause because I love helping people and want to serve the community,” said Maclin, a native of Mobile, Ala. “The work the shelter is doing is amazing and I knew the donation would be put to good use.”

The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter is the largest shelter for homeless women and children in New Orleans. Its mission is to transition homeless families to sustainable and independent living. Since its inception in 2007, the shelter has helped more than 2,500 homeless people transition from living on the street to safe, affordable housing. Fewer than 2 percent of the families served by the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter return to shelter.

“I am honored Latoya chose NOWCS to receive this gift,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, executive director of the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter. “It really shows the impact we as an organization are making. We look forward to using this gift to help us continue to provide shelter and meals to homeless families.