At Metairie Event, Floor & Decor Celebrates Opening of 200th Store

Getty Images

METAIRIE — Floor & Decor, retailer of hard-surface flooring, has announced its 200th grand opening with the addition of its newest location in Metairie. Located at 3609 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the warehouse-style store is now open to the public, marking the company’s eighth store opening in 2023, fourth location in Louisiana, and second store in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Floor & Decor opened its first Louisiana location in August 2009.

“We are so excited to expand our footprint in Louisiana and to celebrate this 200th store milestone in Metairie,” said Tom Taylor, Floor & Decor CEO. “We are eager to get to know the pro customers and the homeowners in the area. We look forward to welcoming everyone into our store and helping them turn their vision into reality.”

The company is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the store. Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken will speak at the event. The first 200 customers will be treated to a food truck and coffee bar.

There’s an event for pro customers the day before.

Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor operates 195 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The store offers a broad selection of in-stock tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank.