ASSP’s Free Online Resources Include COVID-19 Podcasts

PARK RIDGE, Illinois — From the American Society of Safety Professionals:

During this unprecedented time surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is providing free online resources to help its members and the occupational safety and health community respond quickly and effectively to the pandemic. ASSP has stood for safety for more than 100 years and knows the value of accessible education in a crisis.

A new three-part podcast on COVID-19 explores how workplace safety and health professionals can protect their organization’s workers while helping to slow the spread of the virus. Interviews were conducted with ASSP President-Elect Deb Roy, M.P.H., RN, CSP, who has more than 35 years of experience in the safety and health industry; and Tim Fisher, CSP, CHMM, CPEA, director of standards and technical services for ASSP.

The episodes are part of ASSP’s Safety Standards and Tech Pubs Podcast series, which typically features a new installment every two weeks that can be listened to or downloaded at no charge.

“Occupational safety and health professionals are dealing with significant challenges right now in an environment that is changing rapidly,” Roy said. “It’s important to separate facts from fiction while understanding best practices in evaluating and managing specific risks.”

In addition to the new three-part podcast, ASSP recorded a “Coronavirus Ask the Expert Q&A” with Roy and Fisher on March 18. That session addresses additional questions based on information available at that time.

Safety professionals also can listen to ASSP’s podcast on e-learning to discover how to build a safety, health and environmental training program that can help protect workers wherever they are.





