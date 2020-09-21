Association Success Corporation Completes Acquisition of CIMATRI

L to R: rasa.io CRO Jared Loftus and CEO Amith Nagarajan, who is also the founder and chairman of Association Success Corporation

NEW ORLEANS – Association Success Corporation said it has added CIMATRI to its family of companies dedicated to serving the association sector around the globe. CIMATRI is a provider of virtual CIO and technology strategy services for associations.

Based in Washington, D.C., CIMATRI helps associations and not-for-profits across the United States by providing technology leadership, strategic planning and IT operations oversight. By joining the ASC family, CIMATRI hopes to have the resources and support needed to rapidly scale its offerings and geographic reach to ultimately serve more associations.

Association Success Corporation is a family of software and service providers that aim to help associations achieve long-term, sustainable success. ASC is growing organically and through acquisitions and strategic investments. With the addition of CIMATRI, there are now six companies in the ASC family, which also includes AssociationSuccess.org, rasa.io, Tasio, PropFuel, and Matchbox Virtual Media.

“Amplifying the impact of associations through technology has been the purpose of CIMATRI for more than five years,” said Rick Bawcum, founder and CEO of CIMATRI. “Joining forces with the Association Success Corporation family of purpose-driven companies makes us stronger and accelerates our ability to serve our clients in a rapidly changing technology landscape.”

“Rick and his team have a well- deserved reputation for providing associations with innovative thinking to take advantage of disruptive technology,” said Amith Nagarajan, founder and chairman of ASC, “I have seen associations on the unfortunate end of disruption for many years. The goal of ASC as a family is to change that and help associations take full advantage of disruptive business models and technologies. CIMATRI will be in good company with the rest of the ASC family in pursuing this goal. We are looking forward to helping Rick and his team accelerate their growth and expand their offerings.”

Bawcum will continue in his role as CEO of CIMATRI. He has over 30 years of experience as a technology leader and recently achieved accreditation as a certified association executive. In 2016, he was named one of Washington, D.C.’s Top Association Tech Gurus by Trending 40. Bawcum has worked for nonprofits, associations, early stage startups and Fortune 500 companies. With the acquisition, the CIMATRI team will also be growing – all current team members will be continuing with the company and new positions are planned.

Click here for more information about CIMATRI.