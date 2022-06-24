Association Presents Awards to West Bank Leaders

Stanton McNeely, president of the University of Holy Cross, receives an award from the Westbank Business and Industry Association on June 9 at Boomtown New Orleans in Harvey.

HARVEY, La. — At a June 9 event, the Westbank Business & Industry Association presented the 2022 Legacy Award to Brian Heiden, Lifetime Achievement Award to Scott Burke, and Invest West Champion Awards to the University of Holy Cross and T. Parker Host. Accepting the award on behalf of UHC was Dr. Stanton McNeely, the school’s president. Jefferson Keever accepted the honor for T. Parker Host.

“Brian Heiden is well known for his banking acumen, and he is equally lauded for his community service,” said WBIA President Thomas Cortazzo. Heiden is a past president of the Harvey Canal Industrial Association, now WBIA. He serves on the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority Nomination Committee, the West Bank Boys & Girls Club and Jefferson Economic Development Commission. He is a member of the Westbank Gretna Rotary and founder of the Ms. Patsy “Child of God” Memorial Foundation. Heiden said his lengthy tenure in HCIA/WBIA membership was fueled by an environment in which the organization introduced him firsthand to many of the difference makers on the Westbank.

Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Burke is the president of the Board of Commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West, a member of the Board of Directors of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the vice president of the board of the National Alliance of Independent Laundries, a member of the board of directors of the Textile Rental Service Association and a member of the board of directors of the Rotary Club of Westwego. He is a founding member of the board of directors of Cafe Hope.

Founded in 1916 as a ministry of the Marianites of Holy Cross, the University of Holy Cross continues to invest in the community and the region at large. The fast track program at UHC is another program poised to help students accomplish their education goals and provides business and industry with recruitments for future leaders.

Parker Host purchased Avondale Shipyard in 2018 with a “vision to maximize the Avondale intermodal facility and offer value added manufacturing back to the west bank of Jefferson Parish.”

Invest West Champions are nominated by members. They are selected for contributions the company has made to improve the overall quality of life on the West Bank over the years; for growth of facilities and programs or services and /or innovations made to benefit the West Bank community, region and beyond.