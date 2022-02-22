Association for Corporate Growth of Louisiana Announces 2022 Board

NEW ORLEANS – The Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana Chapter, a global organization focused on driving middle market growth, selected new officers and directors to serve on its board of directors for 2022.

Frank deVay of Chaffe & Associates will serve as the ACG Louisiana board president after serving as president-elect beginning in 2019. Mr. deVay succeeds the immediate-past president, Claude Silverman, partner at Ericksen Krentel CPAs.

“ACG’s Louisiana Chapter thanks our 2021 sponsors and appreciates our members’ support. Our programming provided year-round opportunities for networking, has recognized significant M&A transactions and growth companies, along with attracting private equity capital to our region through our Capital Connection event. It is my pleasure to serve as current Chapter President with this outstanding group of board members. They are accomplished leaders and professionals. All of us are looking forward to a spectacular 2022,” said ACG Louisiana President Frank deVay.

Additionally, the following officers will serve for 2022:

Matt Miller, Miller Sullivan & Demarcay: Vice President of Membership

Vanessa Brown Claiborne, Chaffe & Associates: Vice President of Programs

Dorothy Clyne, J.P. Morgan: Vice President of Programs

Ken Najder, Jones Walker: Vice President of Sponsorships

Jaye Calhoun, Kean Miller: Secretary

Todd Giustiniano, Car Riggs & Ingram: Treasurer

The following directors will serve for 2022:

Lester F. Alexander, III, Jefferson Capital: ACG University Chair

David Rieveschl, Stone Pigman: ACG Louisiana Awards Chair

Charles Cox, LongueVue Capital Partners: Capital Connection Chair

Barbra Barnett, Stone Pigman: Business Community Outreach Chair

The following open board positions will serve for 2022: