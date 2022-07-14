Assessor: Rolls Will Be Open for Inspection July 15-Aug. 15

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the 2023 assessment rolls will be open for public inspection from July 15 through Aug. 15. This is the annual opportunity for property owners to dispute the assessed value of their properties. Appeals, age/disability freeze and homestead exemption applications are due by Aug. 18

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Property owners are encouraged to schedule an online or in-person meeting using the online scheduling system at nolaassessor.com or by calling (504) 754-8811.

Formal appeals to the Board of Review can be submitted on nolaassessor.com between July 25 and Aug. 18. Property owners may download and print the appropriate BOR form from the “forms” page on nolaassessor.com.

Open rolls locations for the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office are:

City Hall, 1300 Perdido, 4th Floor

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, 1st Floor

Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, 2nd Floor

The open rolls process will end at exactly 4 p.m. on Monday, August 15.