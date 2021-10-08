Assessor Extends Deadline for Ida Damage Assessment Forms

NEW ORLEANS – Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams has announced that Orleans Parish residents now have until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, to submit a Hurricane Ida Damage Appeal Form to receive a reduction in their assessment for damages to their property caused by the storm. The completed form must be submitted with at least one type of supporting documentation – photos are acceptable. Additional documentation may include contractor estimates of repair, inspection report, damage appraisal, adjuster’s estimates, or a copy of an insurance claim. The completed form and supporting documentation can also be dropped off at the Assessor’s City Hall or Algiers Courthouse offices, or mailed to Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office at PO Box 53406, New Orleans LA 70153. Mail must be postmarked by Oct. 12, 2021.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure everybody who suffered damages gets the damage-related reduction in assessment they deserve,” said Williams.