Assessment Rolls Open for Public Inspection July 17 to Aug. 15

NEW ORLEANS — From the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office:

Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the quadrennial 2024 assessment rolls will be open for public inspection from July 17, 2023 through Aug. 15, 2023. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State law requires all properties in a parish to be revalued at least once every four years. 2024 is a quadrennial year, meaning assessments in Orleans Parish for tax years 2024-2027 will reflect market values as of Jan. 1, 2023. All assessments from 2020-2023 were based on market values as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Property owners will receive notice of the change in assessment via mail. The uncertified 2024 values will appear on nolaassessor.com Monday, July 17.

Anyone interested in meeting with office staff to discuss their property assessment is strongly encouraged to schedule an online or in-person meeting using the online scheduling system at nolaassessor.com or by calling (504) 754-8811.

The scheduling portal will go live on Saturday, July 15, 2023. All appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance. The last appointment(s) will be for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Walk-ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Individuals with scheduled appointments will be given priority. If a property owner is unable to schedule an appointment, it is recommended they submit an appeal online because wait times could be long.

The online appeal system will be available from Monday, July 24, 2023 until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at nolaassessor.com

Alternatively, property owners may download and print the appropriate BOR form from the “Forms” page on nolaassessor.com. Please be advised that you must submit four (4) copies of the BOR appeal form and all supporting materials for BOR appeal submissions by hand or mail.

Open rolls locations for the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office are:

City Hall, 1300 Perdido, 4th Floor

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, 1st Floor

Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, 2nd Floor

State law requires all tax recipient agencies to reduce their millage rates when a quadrennial revaluation results in an increase in taxable assessments, as is the case this year. This is referred to as a “mandatory rollback.” The intent of the rollback is to keep funding streams level for tax recipient agencies. If a quadrennial revaluation were to result in a reduction of total taxable assessments, millage rates would automatically increase to offset the decrease.

However, tax recipient agencies may vote to raise the millage rates back up to where they were before the automatic roll back. When this happens it is referred to as a “roll forward.