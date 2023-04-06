Aspen Challenge: High Schoolers Participate in Solution Showcase

NEW ORLEANS – The Aspen Challenge, a student-led solution showcase, is scheduled for April 6 at the University of New Orleans. This year’s event will feature 19 high school teams from across Orleans Parish, each presenting their community change projects to their peers and a panel of judges made up of community leaders from New Orleans.



The Aspen Challenge is an opportunity for high school students to develop innovative solutions to local challenges and learn how to make a positive impact in their communities. The program is designed to inspire and empower young people to tackle complex problems and drive change in their schools and neighborhoods. This year, teams created projects aimed at addressing housing insecurity, mental health, access to healthy foods, climate change, and gun violence.



During the event, each team will have the opportunity to present their projects to the judges and their peers. Judges will evaluate each project based on its impact, innovation, and feasibility. One team will be selected as the grand prize winner and will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Aspen, Colorado, to attend and speak at the prestigious Aspen Ideas Festival in June.