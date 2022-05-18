ASM Global New Orleans to Host Job Fair June 3-4 at Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ASM Global New Orleans is seeking new Team Members and hopes to find them at the ASM Global New Orleans Job Fair scheduled for Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

While job seekers may not know the company by name, they’ll certainly recognize the events they manage including New Orleans Saints & Pelicans games, major touring concerts, family shows and other live entertainment experiences hosted at the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square.

The job fair is free to attend, and no advance registration is required. Complimentary parking will be available in Lot 3. All applicants are encouraged to come dressed professionally with a copy of their resume for possible on-site interviews. Available opportunities include ADA Greeter, Guest Services Team Leader, Parking Controller, Commissioned Officer, Production Technician and more. Many positions require no prior experience.

“The ASM Global New Orleans Job Fair is a great opportunity for all job seekers, whether you’re hoping to find a new part-time position or start a long-term career,” said Zane Collings, general manager of the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center and Champions Square. “If you’re a committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employee, we want to talk to you!”

ASM Global New Orleans is known for delivering amazing experiences, and their Team Members enjoy desirable benefits including competitive salaries, a flexible schedule, and a compensation-reward program. Their new employee recognition initiative allows Team Members to earn points for hard work, and even referring new employees, which can be redeemed for gift cards, online purchases, and travel.

When asked about her experience, Lilian Sims, a member of the Public Safety Department for 36 years said, “It’s a really fun job, looking at how they set-up the events from start to finish, the different people I’ve encountered, and how each event has its own special touch, you get to be a part of all of it.”

Job seekers won’t want to miss this chance to secure a spot on the ASM Global New Orleans team roster. For more information about the ASM Global New Orleans Job Fair, please visit https://www.smoothiekingcenter.com/events/detail/asm-global-job-fair.