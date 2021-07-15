Ascension DePaul Foundation Will Present Keeping Our Promises Weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans will present the Sept. 10-12 Keeping Our Promises Weekend at various locations. Events include the Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament, Friday, September 10 at South Course at Bayou Oaks, the Keeping Our Promises Gala presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Saturday, September 11 at the National World War II Museum’s Freedom Pavilion, and a Catholic Mass, Sunday, September 12.

The Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament, now in its fifth year, raises funds to address and eliminate health disparities among local men. Registration and breakfast begin at 6:45 a.m.; tee-time is 8 a.m. Festivities include hole-in-one (sponsored by Premier Nissan), longest drive and closest-to-the-pin challenges.

The Keeping Our Promises Gala presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections honors individuals and organizations that share Ascension DePaul Services New Orleans’ vision and work to promote healthy communities. Proceeds from the Gala support efforts to eradicate health disparities locally by providing access to high-quality health care to all members of the community. Staff members at DePaul Community Health Centers will be honored during the Gala for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. In addition to delicious food and drinks, the Gala will include a silent auction and entertainment by violinist Shaun Ward, plus Clark Knighten and 4X4 Connection.

For ticket and sponsorship information, please contact Monica Sanusi Gelé, Executive Director of ADFNO, at (504) 212-9544 or monica.gele@dcsno.org, or visit the Foundation’s website here.