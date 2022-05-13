Ascension DePaul Foundation to Host May 16 Golf Tournament

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From the Ascension DePaul Foundation

The Ascension DePaul Foundation, formerly Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans, hosts its annual Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament on Monday, May 16 at the Bayou Oaks South Course at City Park, 1040 Filmore Avenue. Registration and lunch begin at 10:45 a.m.; shotgun-start at noon. A hole-in-one contest with a $25,000 grand prize courtesy of First Bank and Trust/Wil Jacobs Commercial Banking is planned for the event. Other activities include a putting contest with Sisters from the Daughters of Charity order, longest drive competitions and prizes for the top three teams.

Proceeds from the Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament will help raise critical funds to increase access to health care to members of our community, and raise awareness for issues affecting men’s health, like diabetes, heart disease and cancer, while supporting our efforts to generate close to $1 million in savings to our overall health system.

Tournament chairs include Michael deYoung, Sr. Catherine Kelly, DOC, and Larry Palestina.

Register at www.AscensionDePaulFoundation.org or contact Charles Hession at (504) 212-9509 or via email at charles.hession@dcsno.org.

Media inquiries may be directed to Kertrina Watson Lewis at (504) 231-0659.