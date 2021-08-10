Ascension DePaul Foundation Postpones ‘Keeping Our Promises’ Weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans (ADFNO) has postponed its Keeping Our Promises Weekend, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10-12, due to a substantial rise in COVID-19 virus cases. Events include the Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 10 at South Course at Bayou Oaks, the 10th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Saturday, Sept. 11 at the National World War II Museum’s Freedom Pavilion, and a Catholic Mass, Sunday, Sept. 12 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

“The exponential rise in COVID-19 virus cases should inspire everyone to fully consider postponing or avoiding participating in events that could potentially spread this disease,” said Dr. Michael G. Griffin, president and CEO of Ascension DePaul Services New Orleans. “We look forward to holding these and other events when it’s deemed safe to do so. We’re proud to have administered more than 25,000 COVID-19 virus vaccinations, and encourage unvaccinated individuals to receive a vaccination in order to reduce the spread of the virus or visit our health centers for COVID testing.”

ADFNO’s fundraisers support various health care initiatives that focus on preventive health care and helping patients to pay for medication they cannot afford. Prospective donors may support these important initiatives by contacting Monica Sanusi Gelé, executive director of ADFNO, at (504) 212-9544 or monica.gele@dcsno.org.