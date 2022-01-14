Ascension DePaul Foundation Announces New Board Members

L to R: Monica Sanusi Gelé and Michael deYoung

NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans, formerly Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans, recently welcomed its 2021-2022 roster of newly appointed board members. The foundation is the philanthropic advocate for Ascension DePaul Services New Orleans and DePaul Community Health Centers and supports the strategic direction and Mission of both entities to provide high-quality comprehensive, affordable health care for all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay.

The foundation is the legacy organization of the Daughters of Charity, founded by St. Vincent de Paul and St. Louise de Marillac in Paris, France in 1633. The Daughters began their health Ministry in New Orleans in the 1800s at Charity and Hotel Dieu Hospitals. For centuries, the Daughters have focused their service toward the poorest and most vulnerable, touching the lives of many through health care, education and social and pastoral ministries throughout the world.

Monica Sanusi Gelé, CFRE is the Foundation’s executive director. Michael deYoung, investment management consultant, Capital Consulting, serves as chair of the board.

Other board members include Michael Bourg, managing partner, First Principle Consulting LLC; Brother Gale Condit, FSC, director of development, the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation; Gerald Duhon, executive director, Café Reconcile; Holley Haag, market president, Southshore at the First; Leon Reymond Jr., of counsel, Liskow & Lewis; Lauren Ryan, advisor, Stirling Properties; Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D., vice president of philanthropy, Greater New Orleans Foundation; Ken Tedesco, Ph.D., chief advancement officer/senior advisor to the headmaster; Holy Cross School, and Robert S. Angelico.

Michael Griffin, president and CEO of Ascension DePaul Services New Orleans and DePaul Community Health Centers, serves as the board’s ex-officio. Sister Bonnie Hoffman, DOC, vice president for mission integration at DePaul Community Health Centers, serves as a member emeritus.

“We are pleased to have enhanced the foundation’s leadership and board of directors,” said Griffin. “We worked closely with development consultant Peter Quirk to put together new leadership for the foundation and the foundation board, and we believe the new directors will be significant assets to the board. We believe the refreshed board and the leadership team are committed to building deeper relationships in the community we serve.”