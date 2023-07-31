Arts District New Orleans to Host White Linen Night on Aug. 5

Photo by Marcela Correa courtesy of Arts District New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Arts District New Orleans will host White Linen Night on Aug. 5 in conjunction with the with the city’s “first Saturday” gallery openings. Fidelity Bank returns as the title sponsor of the event, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street and the 500 block of Saint Joseph Street.

Participating galleries will present new exhibitions. The Contemporary Arts Center and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art will also open their doors and unveil new exhibitions of juried open calls featuring artists from the region. Guests are encouraged to don white linen to stroll the district, visit galleries and enjoy food and drink from local vendors.

“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 29 years,” says Leslie-Claire Spillman, ADNO president. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with Fidelity Bank, as well as renewed relationships with our many other regular sponsors. Thanks to their support, we are able to continue to welcome guests to the district and grow this event which we all know and love.”

“Fidelity Bank is proud to once again support White Linen Night and the vibrant art district of New Orleans,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO Fidelity Bank. “We are committed to investing in the cultural and economic development of our community, and we believe that supporting local artists and businesses is essential to the continued growth and success of our city.”

Other supporters of the event include Sazerac and the Goldring Family Foundation, Arts New Orleans and the Downtown Development District.