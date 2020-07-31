Arts District N.O. Announces Month-Long ‘White Linen Night’

NEW ORLEANS – Arts District New Orleans announced it will be hosting its annual White Linen Light event throughout the month of August in 14 downtown galleries. There will also be an online component. Guests are encouraged to don their white linen while strolling down Julia Street to keep the spirit of White Linen Night alive.

Each gallery will also participate in two digital auctions. The first will take place from Aug. 1-15 and the second will be from Aug. 15-30.

Art collectors and enthusiasts can view the auction items in person at each participating gallery or online.

“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 26 years,” says Leslie Claire Spillman, ADNO President. “While we cannot welcome thousands of people to Julia Street to enjoy the art in our galleries this year, ADNO is excited to safely welcome guests back to the galleries for our month-long White Linen Light.”

ADNO said galleries are taking the precautions outlined by local and state officials. Guests will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while visiting.