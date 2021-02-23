Artists Create Mural at Orpheum Theater to Fight Child Hunger

NEW ORLEANS – Now through Sunday, Feb. 28, street artists Axel Void and Reginald O’Neal are painting a mural on the back of the Orpheum Theater to raise awareness of child hunger. The event was created by the United Nations World Food Program, Street Art for Mankind and Kelloggs. Five additional murals will be created nationwide.

The LPO will perform two pop-up concerts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 26 in front of the mural followed by an ensemble performance on the Sunday, Feb. 28.

The New Orleans mural, created during Black History Month, draws attention to the impact food injustice has had on the African-American community. Additional Zero Hunger murals will be featured in Houston, Oakland, Washington, D.C., Detroit and Battle Creek, Mich.

“At this critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thankful to our partners for helping to raise visibility of food insecurity both globally and domestically as well as activate citizens to mobilize around this important issue. While our programs feed people living on less than $2 a day in the most impoverished countries, we understand the severity of the American hunger crisis and support the efforts of both non-profits and corporate partners to feed those in need,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO, World Food Program USA.