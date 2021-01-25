Arroyo Joins Biden Administration

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleanian Vicki Arroyo will join the Biden administration as associate administrator of policy for the Environmental Protection Agency. A graduate of New Orleans Public Schools, she holds an undergraduate degree from Emory University in biology, a master’s in public administration from Harvard and a law degree from Georgetown.

Arroyo will leave Georgetown’s Climate Center, a federal and state policy resource she founded at the university’s law center in 2008 to help states and cities prepare for climate change. In that position, she recently provided policy recommendations to the Biden-Harris team for creating a cleaner, more resilient future with sustainable energy and transportation policies which move the United States towards a zero-carbon status by 2050.

Arroyo’s sister Beth Utterback, the general manger of WWOZ radio, said, “I remember my parents driving Vicki to public meetings on the environment for years before she was old enough to drive herself. This has been her life-long passion and I am so proud of my incredible sister.”