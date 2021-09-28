Arnaud’s Helps Launch National Souffle Potato Day

Photo courtesy Arnaud's (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Arnaud’s Restaurant has partnered with the creator of the Foodimentary food blog to launch the first-ever National Souffle Potato Day, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 30.

The favorite on Arnaud’s menu will serve as the grand finale to National Potato Month, commemorated annually in September.

For one night only, patrons at the French 75 Bar can enjoy an order of the pillowy puffs of perfection, accompanied by Béarnaise sauce and a specialty cocktail for just $9.30. In addition, each party that dines in Arnaud’s main dining room on Sept. 30 will receive a complimentary order of souffle potatoes with their meal.

Arnaud’s is also offering one winner the chance to earn free souffle potatoes for life. To enter, visit Arnaud’s Instagram page (@arnaudsnola).

Rules and restrictions apply. #ArnaudsSoufflePotatoDay

Souffle potatoes were created by French Chef Jean-Louis-Francois Collinet (allegedly by accident) sometime in the 1830s. Today, one man – Norris Sam Jr. – is responsible for making all of Arnaud’s souffle potatoes. The job is one he has taken great pride and care in doing for nearly 20 years.