Arnaud’s Donates Teddy Bears to New Orleans Police Department

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department accepted a donation of more than 1,150 teddy bears as a result of Arnaud’s 8th annual Teddy Bear Program in partnership with New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation.

“I want to thank our partners at Arnaud’s for again doing the important work of collecting teddy bears for our officers to provide to children they encounter during very stressful times,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “It may not seem like much, but to a child who has just experienced a traumatic event, having something comfortable to hold onto can make all the difference.”

Since its inception in 2014, the program has raised nearly 9,000 teddy bears for police to hand out to children they encounter while on duty, experiencing trauma or distress.

Collection bins were placed at Arnaud’s Restaurant, the Louisiana Restaurant Association, New Orleans & Compan and Verdad Real Estate. The PetSmart store on Claiborne Avenue, the Press Club of New Orleans and Plush Appeal also helped collect bears.

They will be placed in NOPD vehicles for officers to distribute to children they encounter on duty that have been traumatized due to tragedy or victimization, along with distraught family members.