Arnaud’s Donates More Than 3,000 Teddy Bears

NEW ORLEANS – Arnaud’s Restaurant, along with the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation (NOPJF), donated thousands of teddy bears for children and families in need to the New Orleans Police Department’s sixth annual Teddy Bear Program.

The Teddy Bears will be placed in NOPD vehicles for officers to distribute to children and family members they encounter while on duty. A portion of the bears were also shared with foster children at Raintree Children & Family Services.

“The teddy bear program aids the NOPD in offering support to the most vulnerable in our community,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “Each time an officer gives a child facing trauma a teddy bear, it’s letting them know someone cares. We thank Arnaud’s Restaurant and NOPJF for helping us remind the community that we truly care.”

Collection bins were placed inside Arnaud’s Restaurant, Verdad Real Estate, New Orleans & Company and the Energy Centre. Other local organizations joined in on the spirit of giving, including the PetSmart store on Claiborne Avenue, Plush Appeal, NOPSI Hotel, Press Club of New Orleans and Catholic Charities, among others.





