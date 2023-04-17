Arhaus to open at Lakeside Shopping Center

Rendering provided by Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. – Home furnishings retailer Arhaus will make its debut later this year at Lakeside Shopping Center. The exact date of the store opening has not been announced. The Ohio-based luxury furniture chain operates more than 80 stores nationwide.

The new 14,000-square-foot showroom, which will be located next to Dillard’s, will feature an assortment of furniture and décor that is “sustainably sourced, artisan crafted, and built to last,” said an Arhaus spokesperson.

The store’s showroom will have two entrances — one that opens to the interior of the main mall and one that opens to the exterior of the property facing Causeway Boulevard. The exterior entrance will feature an outdoor space “curated to inspire guests to design their own exterior living spaces.”

“We are pleased to welcome Arhaus, a leader in artisan crafted home furnishings to Lakeside,” said Erin Graham, the mall’s marketing director, in a press release. “Partnering with Arhaus gives us the ability to expand our home furnishing offerings while also supporting a brand that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world.”

The store will also employ a team of interior designers that will provide complimentary in-home design services.