Argent Shortlisted in Two Categories for Private Asset Management Awards

RUSTON, La. – Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm responsible for $23 billion in client assets, said it has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2020 Private Asset Management Awards for the second year in a row.

Argent is one of six finalists for Best Fiduciary/Trust Service, and one of five finalists for Best Philanthropic/Educational Initiative. Argent is the parent company of two trust companies, four SEC-registered investment advisory firms, an oil and gas property management group and an audit, compliance and operations consulting group.

“We are honored to be recognized not only for our trust services, but also our philanthropic efforts,” said Kyle McDonald, Argent CEO. “Serving others is in our DNA, and our team lives that out each day by putting the needs of our clients and community first.”

For more than two decades, the Private Asset Management Awards have recognized the achievements of national leaders in the private wealth management industry. The awards are designed for top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the private asset management industry.