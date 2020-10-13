Argent Names Sarah Warren VP, Director of Marketing

RUSTON, La.– Argent Financial Group announced today that Sarah Warren has been promoted to vice president, director of marketing. Warren, who previously served as marketing director, will continue to report to Aaron Jack, Argent’s chief development officer.

In her new position, Warren will be responsible for managing Argent Financial Group’s marketing team and execute high-level strategy and digital marketing programs across the company’s entire 12-state footprint. She will oversee the development and implementation of marketing and branding initiatives, including sales support, internal and external communications and employee engagement.

“Sarah has been at the leading edge of the evolution and growth of our marketing efforts during the past several years,” said Jack. “We are blessed to have someone with her talent who is so dedicated to our company. I am looking forward to seeing her continue developing as a leader in this position.”

“Since joining Argent, Sarah has always brought to life our mission of caring, personalized wealth management,” said Kyle McDonald, Argent’s CEO. “She goes above and beyond in all of her work, and I know she will continue to do so in her newly expanded role.”

Warren joined Argent Financial Group in 2013 as a marketing director for Argent Advisors Byron Moore and Mike Jones. In 2017, she joined the corporate marketing team, where she helped lead marketing efforts for all Argent subsidiaries. Prior to joining Argent, Warren co-owned Emogen Marketing Group, an ADDY award-winning marketing agency in Ruston. She has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications.

Warren holds a master’s of business administration from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Louisiana Tech University. She is currently working towards a dual certification as a PCM Digital Marketing and Certified Digital Marketing Professional through the American Marketing Association and Digital Marketing Institute, respectively, and expects to finish the program by the end of the year.

“Our team makes working together a seamless and joyful experience, and I am incredibly humbled to take the helm of branding, content and engagement for Argent,” said Warren. “It has been a pleasure being a part of our company’s growth, and I am eager to play a larger part in helping to improve more client, friends and community members’ lives in the years to come.”

A Ruston native, Warren is active in the community through her work for United Way’s annual Dollars & Sense Reality Fair and as a certified facilitator with Faith & Finances. She also serves on Ruston’s Planning and Zoning Commission. In May she was recognized by Argent with the inaugural Pay it Forward award for her efforts in spearheading a creative, multi-state donation campaign that provided essential worker meals and assistance during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren, her husband, Brian, and their three children are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.