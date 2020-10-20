Argent Financial Group Promotes Taryn Clark to Communications Director

RUSTON, La. – Argent Financial Group has promoted Taryn Clark to communications director. She will be responsible for leading Argent’s communications efforts. Based in Oklahoma City, Clark previously served as marketing and communications manager for Argent’s Heritage Trust division. She will report to Argent Financial Group VP, Director of Marketing Sarah Warren.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Taryn during her four years at Heritage,” said Aaron Jack, CEO of Heritage Trust Company. “Her strong work ethic, strategic and concise messaging, as well as her digital marketing experience, have been a win-win for colleagues and clients. We’re looking forward to seeing the great things she will accomplish for the entire Argent family.”

“With Argent’s track record of growth over the past several years, it’s exciting to expand the corporate marketing team and provide even richer services to our relationship management colleagues,” said Warren. “Taryn’s warm personality and exceptional project management skills have made her such an asset to the Oklahoma City team and Heritage’s local marketing efforts, so it is certainly to Argent’s benefit to broaden the scope of her work to serve the company’s full 12-state footprint.”

Before joining Heritage Trust in 2016, Clark served an account executive for an Oklahoma advertising firm. Prior to that, she was a marketing associate for a food production company. Clark has 10 years of experience in developing media relations plans, online branding, ad placement and design.

“I am looking forward to working with Argent’s talented team across such a diverse spectrum of fiduciary wealth management services,” said Clark. “Argent has supported me since the beginning of my journey at Heritage Trust, and I feel honored to be given this new opportunity.”

Clark earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcasting from Oklahoma State University, with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in speech communication.

An active member of the community, Clark enjoys helping others and volunteers for several Oklahoma City organizations. These include Allied Arts, as well as the Homeless Alliance. In addition, Clark serves as vice president for Best Friends of Pets, an animal welfare organization. She is a member of Good Shepherd, which helps fund dental and medical care for those in need, and serves on the board for Good Sip, the organization’s annual fundraiser. Clark is also involved with Infant Crisis Services and is a board member for their annual event, Boots and Ballgowns. Her young professional organization memberships include the Downtown Club of Oklahoma City, focused on leadership, economic development and quality of life, and ZOOTroop, assisting the Oklahoma Zoological Society in supporting the Oklahoma City Zoo.