Argent Announces Corporate Finance Promotions

RUSTON – Argent Financial Group, a leading independent fiduciary wealth management firm, today announced two corporate finance promotions. Daniel Taylor has been promoted to chief accounting officer and Briley Blazo is now manager of the newly formed corporate financial planning and analysis department. Both will report to Chief Financial Officer Laurie Parks.

A certified public accountant, Taylor has been Argent’s controller for 15 years, and will oversee daily accounting operations. His duties also include assisting with audits and financial reporting to federal and state regulatory agencies across the 12 states in which Argent operates. In addition, Taylor chairs Argent’s facilities committee, overseeing leases for all offices.

A native of Ruston, Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Louisiana Tech University. His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors of United Way of Northeast Louisiana, where he also assists with the organization’s investment and fundraising committees.

Blazo joined Argent Financial Group in 2017 as a senior financial analyst. She will be responsible for overall budgeting, planning, and forecasting and providing reports to senior executives to support decision making. Prior to joining Argent, she worked as a senior financial analyst for global IT company CenturyLink and was a senior product analyst for Dart Container. She also worked as a client service representative at 1st Source Bank.

Blazo received her bachelor’s in business administration with a focus in finance from Georgia Southern University.

“We are so fortunate to have Daniel and Briley take on these important finance management roles on our corporate leadership team,” said Parks. “They’ve proven themselves essential to our company’s growth, juggling varied client and employee needs in Ruston, as well as across our 31 U.S. markets.”