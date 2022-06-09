Area Builders Show Off Their Work During 2022 ‘Parade of Homes’

NEW ORLEANS – The Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will take place July 16-17 and July 23-24 at various locations.

The event provides an opportunity to tour new homes and see innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, cozy vacation living, combined open air living spaces, and new lighting and plumbing finishes. Attendees can also receive expert advice from builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.

This year’s Parade features a total of 14 homes by 13 area builders. In addition to live tours, some of the homes can also be seen online starting July 25 using Matterport’s 3D virtual tour technology on the New Orleans Parade of Homes mobile app, and on the Parade of Homes website.

Attendees are encouraged to download the free mobile app, which features a list of this year’s parade homes with locations, directions, prices, builder contacts, sponsors and vendors. The app also lets visitors do a 360° tour of individual rooms in a home.

“This year’s parade offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of potential homebuyers in our community,” said Mary Kelly of Ferguson Enterprises and chair of the 2022 Parade of Homes. “As we continue to work within the confines of the current housing economy, our builders continue to create beautiful homes with flex space for home offices, playrooms, and outdoor living for entertaining. We are excited and proud to once again showcase the work of our area’s most innovative builders, subcontractors, and vendors who provide inspiration while building strong relationships in the communities in which they serve.”