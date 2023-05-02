Architecture Firm Announces New Name, Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS — The architecture firm formerly known as StudioWTA is now called practis.

The women-owned business was originally established in 1991 by Wayne Troyer as Wayne Troyer Architects. It was rebranded to studioWTA in 2013. When Troyer died in 2019, partners Tracie Ashe and Julie Babin assumed leadership roles. The partners undertook this latest name change and brand refresh to reflect the firm’s evolution and “continued dedication to learning and growing with each project,” according to Babin.

“At practis, we don’t subscribe to a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “Our pursuit of originality, versatility and creativity is constant. Our design philosophy prioritizes quality and authenticity, and we’re committed to respecting and honoring history while creating new and innovative spaces.”

Practis specializes in “modern, bespoke” designs and has a portfolio that includes residential, hospitality, commercial, and institutional projects. It blends historic restoration with new construction.

“Practis carries on the legacy of our firm’s ethos of high-quality design with a critical eye to context, owner goals, and materials and systems technology, in pursuit of architectural solutions that are site-specific, respectful of existing, historic fabric, and bring elevated experiences to those who come into contact with the buildings,” said Ashe.

The firm has moved to a new office at 3450 Magazine Street.

Practis has received national, regional and local recognition and has been published in numerous books and periodicals. The firm was featured in New Orleans Magazine’s 2023 Top Faces of New Orleans as the “Face of Architecture.”

Ashe and Babin are licensed architects in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and New Jersey. Both graduated from Tulane University’s School of Architecture and are active in the architecture community: Ashe serves on the citywide architecture review committee of the Historic District Landmarks Commission and Babin is a former president of the American Institute of Architects’ New Orleans component.

In 2016, Babin was named “Master Of Architecture” by New Orleans Homes + Lifestyles Magazine and in 2020 she received the inaugural “Emerging Professional” Award from AIA New Orleans. She also is a 2020 graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program and is currently participating in Loyola University’s Women’s Leadership Academy.