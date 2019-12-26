ArcGNO Employee Receives Distinguished Merit Award

(L-R) Kim Habisreitinger, Arc of Greater New Orleans; Tom Barnes, director of employment services, Arc of Greater New Orleans; Bambi Polotzola, executive director of the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs

METAIRIE – Gov. John Bel Edwards presented the Distinguished Merit Award to Tom Barnes, director of employment services at Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO), at the Leadership in Disabilities Awards ceremony in Baton Rouge.

“From the time I was a young teenager, until now, ArcGNO has been an enormous part of my life,” said Barnes, whose father Ray was the nonprofit’s first executive director. “As a young teenager, I would come and work with my dad during the summer. It was a dream job so I’ve loved it ever since.”

Barnes had no idea a co-worker had nominated him for the 2019 Distinguished Merit Award, which is given in recognition of extraordinary service by an individual, organization or firm that has consistently presented opportunities in Louisiana for people with disabilities. Among his accomplishments are assisting with the elimination of sheltered workshops and introducing social enterprises, which give employment opportunities to people with Down syndrome, autism or some other intellectual disability or delay (IDD).

“Tom’s dedication to the agency and those we serve is seen on a daily basis,” said ArcGNO’s Executive Director, Dr. Stephen Sauer. “He is very deserving of this award, and we are just so happy for him and the acknowledgment he’s received for all the years of hard work.”





